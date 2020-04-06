Patna: While the entire state is gripped by the coronavirus scourge, a Bangladeshi woman was found moving in Patna area of Keonjhar district.

Her entry into the area has triggered panic among the people in Badapatna panchayat. She was suspected to have coronavirus symptoms.

People came to know about the unknown woman two days ago. It was said that she was sneezing and had dry coughs.

Some youths mustered courage to approach her and took her to the Patna community health centre.

Officials enquired about her nativity. She identified herself as Gayatri Das from Bangladesh. She was then put under quarantine at the district headquarters hospital.

It was learnt that she somehow came from Bangladesh to Paradip and from there she came to Dhenkikote by a truck. At Dhenkikote, she wandered to Patna area.

PNN