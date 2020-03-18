New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday postponed ongoing Class X, XII examinations till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. “All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till March 31 and will be rescheduled thereafter… after an assessment of the situation,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

“All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period,” he added. The CBSE announcement came following a directive from the HRD ministry saying exams are important but safety and security of students and teachers is equally important.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) for admission to IITs and engineering colleges was also postponed. The exam was earlier scheduled from April 5-11. “The JEE-Main exam has been postponed. The new date will be decided in accordance with the board exams schedule and other competitive exams to ensure there is no clash,” a senior NTA official said.

However, ICSE board exams for Classes X and XII have not been postponed, an official said. “The exams have not been postponed and will be held as per schedule as of now,” board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said.