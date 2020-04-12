Puri: The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent preventive measures by the government have taken a toll on the nuptial plans of many young men and women in Puri district.

The youngsters have been forced to either drop their wedding plans or postpone them in the wake of the coronavirus scare, sources said.

Many parents in the state usually prefer to organise the wedding ceremonies of their children in the months of April and May. Favourable weather conditions and comparatively low prices of vegetables usually entice people to hold the nuptials of their children in April and May. This year too, many families in the district here had planned to organise wedding ceremonies of their sons and daughters in April. They had already finalised the dates for the auspicious occasions, sources said.

However, the state government has banned any type of social functions and gatherings to check the spread of the deadly virus. Moreover, the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus has also discouraged people to hold the nuptials.

“There are at least five auspicious days from April 15 to April 30 for organisation of wedding ceremonies. Many families had finalised to marry off their children on these days. However, the coronavirus scare and subsequent lockdown have forced people to either cancel the nuptials or postpone them for now,” said a priest who used to solemnise weddings.

Niranjan Tripathy, a resident of Tulasipur village in Nimapara, said he was forced to postpone the wedding of his daughter due to the lockdown over coronavirus. “We had finalised to hold the wedding of my daughter April 17. But, we have been forced to postpone the ceremony. We will select a new date for the wedding once there is improvement in the corona situation,” Tripathy added.

Narottam Mohanty of Kakatpur also claimed that the lockdown over coronavirus has affected his nuptial plan. “My wedding was scheduled to be held April 25. However, the state government has extended the lockdown till April 30. So, we have no other option than to postpone the wedding,” Mohanty said. The need to ensure social distancing has forced people to stave off social functions.