Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,604 new cases of coronavirus infection in the state in last 24 hours, state I&PR Department said in a tweet Wednesday.

Out of the new positive cases, 1,511 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected persons.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,072 with 15 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District wise breakdown: In the last 24 hours, Angul district reported 216 fresh COVID-19 cases, Balasore 164, Bargarh 90, Bhadrak 50, Bolangir 64, Boudh 31, Cuttack 209, Deogarh 13, Dhenkanal 33, Gajapati 8, Ganjam 29, Jagatsinghpur 84, Jajpur 113, Jharsuguda 57, Kalahandi 76, Kandhamal 38, Kendrapada 70, Keonjhar 51, Khurda 385, Koraput 31, Malkangiri 57, Mayurbhanj 122, Nabarangpur 60, Nayagarh 35, Nuapada 95, Puri 49, Rayagada 21, Sambalpur 49, Sonepur 44 and Sundargarh 186. According to the department, the state pool stands at 74.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 25,428. So far 2,59,541 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

With the recovery of 2,796 patients Tuesday, total 2,32,988 patients have recovered so far. A total of 38,78,992 tests have been conducted in the state so far.

