Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 3,342 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,342 persons, 511 are from Khordha, 366from Cuttack, 362 from Mayurbhanj, 288 from Anugul, 155 from Jajpur, 131 from Kendrapara, 104 from Bargarh, 103 from Puri, 93 from Sambalpur, 89 from Keonjhar, 84 from Bhadrak, 82 from Bolangir, 76 from Jagatsinghpur, 72 from Sundargarh, 64 from Boudh, 53 from Sonepur, 52 from Jharsuguda, 48 from Nayagarh, 47 from Kalahandi, 46 from Kandhamal, 42 from Ganjam and Nuapada, 40 from Dhenkanal, 39 from Koraput, 35 from Malkangiri, 34 from Baleswar, 22 from Deogarh, 14 from Rayagada, 13 from Nabarangpur, 10 from Gajapati and 225 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,27,615.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 2,546 new cases of coronavirus infection in the state in last 24 hours, state I&PR Department said in a tweet Sunday.

Out of the new positive cases, 1,504 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease after coming in contact with infected persons. Earlier Saturday the state had reported 2,854 infections.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,022 with 16 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

