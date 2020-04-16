Mumbai: The tally of coronavirus patients here in the financial capital of India crossed the 2,000-mark Thursday with 107 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

According to a BMC release, 107 new persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 2,043. During the same period, three more patients died due to the pandemic in the city, taking the toll to 116, it said.

“Two of those died had co-morbidities (existing health issues) and one had both co-morbidities and age-related factors,” said a BMC officer.

The BMC said another 21 people have recovered from the disease. With this, the number of cured cases now stood at 202 in the city.

The civic body also said it has admitted 299 people in hospitals due to possible COVID-19 infection.

The city has reported 1,000 new cases in just six days. The coronavirus cases tally in the country’s financial capital had crossed 1,000, April 11.

In Dharavi, one of the biggest slum areas in the country, 26 new cases of infection including a dead patient were reported Thursday. It took the tally of coronavirus cases in Dharavi area to 86, including nine deaths.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that two family members of a fire brigade official residing at Byculla tested positive and hence the officer and neighbours were put under home quarantine.

“Swab test of close contacts of the family as well as the fire official were negative,” the official informed. He added that as a precaution two floors of the building have been quarantined.”All the fire brigade staff engaged in sanitisation operation are providedwith personal protective equipment,” the official said.

The BMC on Thursday also collected swab samples of 87 mediapersons who are out in the field covering the pandemic at a special health camp.

