Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported two more COVID-19 fatalities Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 27 in the state, while the total tally rose to 7,545 with 229 fresh cases, a health department official said.

Two men, aged 49 and 57, succumbed to the disease at the COVID hospitals in Ganjam and Angul districts, he said.

“Regret to inform the deaths of two COVID positive patients, while under treatment in hospitals,” the official said.

Of the 27 deaths so far in Odisha, Ganjam, the worst-hit district, accounts for 15, followed by five in Khurda, four in Cuttack, and one each in Bargarh, Puri and Angul, he said.

Eight other coronavirus patients had died earlier but their deaths were attributed to ‘non-COVID reasons’, the official said.

The state had reported its first COVID-19 fatality in Bhubaneswar April 6.

Of the new 229 positive cases, 193 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from other states are lodged for preliminary observation and care, while 36 others were detected as a result of the contact-tracing exercises.

The contact-tracing exercises of the fresh patients are underway, the official said.

(PNN & Agencies)