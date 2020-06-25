Bhadrak: Panic due to coronavirus has seen a drastic fall in the number of patients visiting the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. Hospital authorities said the fall in number of patients has been due to the lockdown and shutdown restrictions. However, locals alleged the location of some important departments within the DHH is one of the main reasons why the number of visitors has decreased.

The DHH witnessed a 63 per cent decrease in the number of outpatients in April, May and June this year. For the same period, the number of inpatients fell by approximately 20 per cent. The total number of outpatients and inpatients who visited the DHH during these three months is 40,124 and 17,765 respectively. In the corresponding period last year, the numbers stood at 1,07,931 (outpatients) and 20,838 (inpatients).

People are also afraid they may be infected by the virus if they visit the hospital. It has grown manifold since a staff of the DHH tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Lack of proper transport facilities during lockdown is another reason for DHH getting fewer patients.

The location of the gynecology and obstetrics departments is also another reason for the decreasing number of patients. Both are situated on the third floor and there is no lift. So it is difficult for ailing patients to climb the stairs. Also on many occasions hospital staff refuses to carry patients on stretchers if they are not paid.

Recently however, another problem has surfaced. Visitors alleged that doctors are neglecting non-coronavirus patients. Hence they are seeking treatment elsewhere.

When asked, additional district medical officer Dr Pradeep Khuntia blamed the coronavirus-induced lockdown and shutdown restrictions for poor patient turnout.

