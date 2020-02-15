Bhanjanagar: With the administration sending a China-returned medico to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack Friday night for medical check-up for novel Coronavirus, nCoV fear has gripped the people of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam.

It has been a month since the man, a resident of Bhanjanagar who is pursuing medical studies in China, returned to his village. However, he has shown no sign of the dreaded disease. Yet, some residents got terrified suspecting him to have contracted Coronavirus and reported to the local administration.

At about 8pm, he was first brought to Bhanjanagar government hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical and College Hospital as the former doesn’t have the required facilities to deal with Coronavirus cases.

The district administration has been requesting those who have returned from foreign countries within last couple of days to get themselves medically examined.

PNN