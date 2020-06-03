Trinidad: West Indies have named a 14-man squad for next month’s proposed three-Test series in England. However, three players refused to travel due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. This was declared Wednesday by the Cricket West Indies (CWI). The players were concerned about their health priorities.

Players to opt out

CWI said batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul declined to travel to England. The tour is scheduled to start July 8 behind closed doors, subject to the British government’s approval.

CWI also named 11 reserve players who will travel and quarantine with the squad. This is to ensure replacements are readily available in case of injuries.

CWI statement

“The touring party, who will all be tested for COVID-19 this week. The players are scheduled to fly to England on private charters, June 8,” CWI said in a statement.

“Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul all declined the invitation to travel to England for the tour. CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so. As previously stated, CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection,” the CWI added.

Match schedule

The touring squad is set to live and train at bio-secure venues during the tour. They are scheduled to arrive June 9 in Manchester, where they will be based for three weeks. The players will then travel to Southampton for the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

The second and third Tests are to be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The games will begin July 16 and July 24 respectively.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

