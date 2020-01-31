Phulbani: Coronavirus fears hit Phulbani town Friday after a China-returned person was hit with fever. The youth who was studying MBBS in China returned here January 11. He had been in China for the last five years with occasional trips back home.

Since his return, the youth has been suffering from cough and cold along with high fever. Fearing that he might be affected by coronavirus, the youth wrote a letter to the Health Department seeking medical help.

On receipt of his letter, the chief medical officer (CMO) of Kandhamal asked the youth to get treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. He wrote a letter to the authorities of the SCB Medical College and Hospital so that the youth can get himself admitted for proper treatment.

The incubation period for coronavirus is said to be about two weeks. It is certain that when the youth finally arrives at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, he will be quarantined. It is not known, however, whether the youth has left this place for Cuttack.

PNN