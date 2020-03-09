Coronavirus has created havoc in the entire world and close to four thousand people have died o far, while millions of people are infected. Scientists are engaged in finding a cure for it. However, it is being advised to take care of cleanliness to avoid infection.

Due to this, people are buying toilet paper, masks and hand washes in huge quantities resulting in scarcity of the products in the market. According to a report, a video from Australia surfaced on social media and has gone viral where three women in Sydney were seen fighting over toilet paper.

In the video, the woman in the blue pants just wanted a single pack of toilet paper, the other wanted a trolley’s worth.

The trio started screaming after one appeared to have snatched a packet of toilet paper from the other. Mall employees later intervened and pacified them. The matter was later reported to the police.

New South Wales police said the two women, aged 23 and 60, were issued court attendance notices for affray “following an altercation at a supermarket”. They are due to appear at a local court April 28.

A total of six people have been confirmed as having coronavirus in the state.

In another incident in Australia, a 50-year-old man was bullied after assaulting a staff member and fellow customer in a dispute over toilet paper.

In fact, the number of coronavirus-infected individuals in Australia is reported to be more than 90 with three people having died due to this.