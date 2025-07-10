Parents should take strict action if they find their children doing something wrong or dangerous. It is their responsibility to intervene and prevent any unwanted incidents.

A living example of this is seen in a video going viral on social media, where a girl is thrashed by her mother. You won’t be able to stop laughing after watching the clip.

In the video, the girl is seen standing at the door of a moving train, reportedly making a reel similar to the risky stunts many social media users perform for views. Suddenly, her mother pulls her back and slaps her repeatedly for making the reel on the train gate. Seeing the chaos, a man sitting nearby at the train door runs away to save himself.

The mother can be seen slapping her daughter in public. After the slap, the girl appears frightened and starts apologising. This firm action has been praised by viewers. Many say the mother acted responsibly to protect her daughter’s safety and future, preventing a possible tragedy.

The video was shared on Instagram by the account @mr_rahul_razz and has been viewed more than 50,000 times, with many people liking and commenting on it. Social media users have shared varied reactions. One wrote, “Everyone should have such a mother.” Another commented, “Daddy’s little angel was caught by mom.” A third said, “First, phones and cameras should be taken away from such foolish kids; throw them out of the house and they’ll come to their senses.”