Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday conducted a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan to review the preparedness to manage possible coronavirus outbreak in the state.

In order to tackle the situation, the Chief Minister has put a ban on foreign visit of ministers for the time being. He has also directed biometric attendance system to be relaxed since the virus spreads by touch.

Meanwhile, all the private hospitals have been asked to prepare isolation facilities and all medical stores have been encouraged to stock up masks of all varieties for the coming nine months.

Patnaik further advised that steps should be taken to create awareness among the people. Panchayatiraj and urban development departments along with self-help groups have been asked to create awareness. There should be meetings at panchayats and panchayat samitis to make people aware of coronavirus and necessary precautions needed to keep it at bay.

Naveen directed the chief secretary and collectors to ensure that furniture, door handles and school floors are disinfected regularly.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister’s Office informed that Naveen will not celebrate Holi this year in wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also decided against celebrating the festival of colours for the same reason.

PNN