Berhampur: A Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine to test suspect coronavirus patients was installed at MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) here in Ganjam district Monday.

MKCGMCH, superintendent, Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra said two engineers from Kolkata installed the machine in the Microbiology Department of the institution. A trial run of the machine was conducted Monday. Full-fledged testing of suspect COVID-19 patients will begin from Tuesday.

“As per the decision of the Odisha government, the Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) has installed this machine at a cost of Rs22 lakh. It can test 17 samples at one go. In first phase, we have received 50 kits. Similarly, 750 doctors have been trained in three phases to operate the machine and study the findings,” Mishra informed.

Earlier, the coronavirus ward had 10 ventilators. Recently, 10 have arrived at the hospital and they will be installed shortly, Mishra said.

Mishra said that the hospital had tested 35 coronavirus suspect patients March 13 and April 5. All of them have tested negative, he said.

PNN