London: Odion Ighalo who is Manchester United’s January signing from China, has been training away from the club’s facilities as a precaution due to the coronavirus outbreak, British media reported Thursday.

The 30-year-old Nigerian international striker joined United on loan until the end of the season January 31 – transfer deadline day from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo is due to meet with his United teammates for the first time this weekend ahead of Monday’s clash with Chelsea as they have been away at a training camp in Spain. Ighalo did not travel because of fears he might have problems re-entering the United Kingdom.

Both ‘The Times’ and ‘The Daily Mirror’ reported Ighalo had been told to stay away from the club’s Carrington training centre – where hundreds of staff work – as he goes through a 14-day quarantine period.

The former Watford star – who has not played a competitive match since December 6 – has instead been put through his paces by a personal trainer at the GB Taekwondo Headquarters in Manchester, not far from rivals Manchester City’s ground.

The British government has called the novel coronavirus a ‘serious and imminent threat’, and said anyone with the disease can now be forcibly quarantined if they are deemed a threat to public health. There are nine confirmed cases in Britain.

