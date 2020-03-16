Mumbai: The Bombay High Court and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa shall function for only two hours in a day from March 17 until further orders in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The High Court Monday issued a circular after a meeting held by acting Chief Justice BP Dharmadhikari and other senior judges.

The functioning of the high court at its principal bench, in Mumbai, and other benches in Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa shall be from noon to 2pm from March 17 till further orders, the circular issued by HC Registrar S B Agarwal said.

It added that all district courts and magistrates shall also endeavor that their working time not exceed three hours a day, and that they take up for hearing only urgent matters.

HC had March 14 said its functioning shall be restricted to urgent matters for a week from March 16 in view of the virus threat.

The HC Monday wore a deserted look with most benches hearing only urgent matters.

PTI