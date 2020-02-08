Puri: A special ward has been made operational in Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to treat coronavirus related cases, a nodal officer of the hospital administration said Friday.

According to the nodal officer, a dedicated ward with eight beds has been kept prepared to treat coronavirus patients in isolation from other patients should there be a need. The ward was opened as a precautionary measure, and no coronavirus case was reported in Puri till date.

The third suspected case of novel coronavirus (nCoV) was reported in the state February 5 with an engineer from Jagatsinghpur district admitted in the isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

With coronavirus spreading its wings from China to other south-east Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Korea among others, the state government January 27 sounded high alert, saying it is taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The state government had earlier set up special coronavirus wards at five hospitals including SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Burla, District Headquarters Hospital at Jharsuguda, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Puri District Headquarters Hospital becomes the seventh hospital to be added to the list.

PNN