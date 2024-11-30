Baliguda: The Phulbani Vigilance court in Kandhamal district sentenced Bibhunandan Keshari Nayak, the in-charge headmaster at Dukulamila New Primary School, under Baliguda block, to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a corruption and fund embezzlement case Friday. The special Vigilance judge also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict. Following the pronouncement of the judgement, Nayak has been sent to jail. According to the case diary, Nayak was accused of misappropriating funds allocated for the construction of the school building.

He had allegedly diverted the money for personal use without completing the construction. Following the allegations, a Vigilance investigation was conducted, and a case was registered under Sections 13(2), read with 13(1)(c)(d), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code. A chargesheet was filed after the completion of the investigation. Meanwhile, the Vigilance department stated that a letter had been sent to higher departmental authorities to dismiss Nayak from service following his conviction.