ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The state government has set an ambitious target of cultivating potatoes in 15,023 hectares during 2024 Rabi season. The decision comes in the wake of a surge in potato prices in the state after West Bengal government imposed restrictions on supply of the kitchen essentials. Chairing a high-level review meeting on the cultivation potatoes for 2024 Rabi season held at Krushi Bhavan here Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo emphasised the importance of the initiative in achieving self-sufficiency in potato production while simultaneously enhancing farmers’ income during Rabi season. He reiterated the state government’s dedication to extensive potato cultivation as a critical step towards ensuring food security and strengthening the rural economy.

The government has undertaken this initiative under the state scheme – Development of Potato, Vegetable, and Spices – setting an ambitious target of cultivating 15,023 hectares of potato during Rabi 2024. To meet this target, 1,95,299 quintals of certified seed potatoes are required. Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) Ltd has been entrusted with the responsibility of supplying the certified seeds, with 1,79,476 quintals have already been source-verified from suppliers. To ensure smooth implementation of the programme, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department has taken several proactive measures. District-level coordination meetings have been conducted under the chairmanship of Collectors-cum-District Magistrates to align efforts at the grassroots level.

Also Read: DCPU Ganjam stops child marriage

Additionally, sensitisation meetings in selected clusters have helped raise awareness among farmers. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities, including television advertisements, leaflet distribution, social media promotion and farmer engagement meetings, have further bolstered the outreach efforts. As of now, 1,28,391 quintals of seed potatoes have been dispatched to various districts, of which around 1,03,000 quintals have been distributed to farmers. This has facilitated the planting of the tuber seed in approximately 5,949 hectares across the state. The Deputy CM called for sustained efforts to expedite seed distribution and planting to achieve the set targets while ensuring timely availability of inputs and technical support to farmers. The review meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Horticulture Director Nikhil Pawan Kayan, senior officials from the department and district-level officers.