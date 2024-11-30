Polasara: Officials of the Ganjam District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) intervened and stopped a child marriage while it was taking place at the Matrushakti Kalyan Mandap, near Block Chhak, under Polasara police station limits Friday. Acting on a tip-off, District Child Protection Officers D Naguratnam and Debabrata Mahunta, Polasara Integrated Child Development Project Officer Tilottama Rout, Supervisors Sanghamitra Mishra and Mukta Devi, and Anganwadi worker Signa Rani Mishra reached the venue and prevented the marriage from occurring.

According to reports, the officials were informed about the wedding between the son of a Bhejiput village resident, under Bhanjanagar police station limits, and the daughter of a resident of Nayagarh village, about to be solemnised at the Kalyan Mandap. The officials decided to intervene when they learnt that the girl was an underage minor (below 18 years). Following this, the district team reached the venue before the wedding rituals could begin. Following this, the girl (bride) and her family members were asked to report at the District Child Protection Unit office at Berhampur, said Polasara Integrated Child Development Project Officer, Tilottama Rout.