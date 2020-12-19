Bhubaneswar: The 12th Cottonfab-2020 was inaugurated by Bhubaneswar-Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena at the exhibition ground here Saturday.

Addressing the people present at the exhibition ground, Jena said, “Odisha is recovering from the pandemic and it’s a great sign of normalcy as this handloom expo is being held. Everyone must visit this expo while adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. The expo will bring back smiles into the lives of thousands of weavers who have waited for this moment of normalcy.”

Cottonfab-2020 in-charge Javed Alam said, “I want to thank the BMC authorities for their cooperation and this fair will offer us our bread and butter. The expo remains open from 10:30am to 9pm and all precautions have been taken to follow social distancing both by buyers and sellers.”

The expo used to have 180 stalls, but this year only 30 stalls are being set up. More than 122 artisans from 12 states have displayed their products such as Lucknowi Chikan dress materials, sarees, kurta payjamas, phulkari dress and dupatta from Punjab, Sambalpuri Ikkat sarees and dress materials from Odisha, Chanderi saree from Madhya Pradesh, Gadwal zari dress material from Andhra Pradesh and much more.