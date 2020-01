Bolangir: In a major breakthrough, police busted an inter-state coup syrup racket in Bolangir Thursday. Five persons were arrested. Police seized two vehicles loaded with cough syrup bottles and Rs 70,000. The racket was operating at various parts of Odisha, Chhattishgarh and Jharkhand. Those who were arrested included Laxminarayan Agrawal of Loisingha, Lalit Vajpyee of Bargarh, Bikash Duria of Nuapada, Mukund Nag of Arjen village, Kirtichandra Sandh of Rampalli, Bolangir SP Sandip Madkar said.