Mumbai: Hindi film star Deepika Padukone Monday said she is grateful to have unveiled the trophy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which culminated with a thrilling final that saw Argentina clinch the title for the third time.

On Sunday night, Padukone and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas presented the trophy in front of a packed audience at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The 36-year-old actor wore a Louis Vuitton outfit while presenting the trophy that arrived in a titanium-covered, special-order trunk, designed and handmade by expert artisans in Maison’s atelier in Asnieres, France.

“From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn’t have asked for more… #grateful #fifaworldcup2022,” Padukone wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

It’s a rare honour that an Indian actor presented the coveted trophy on the finale of the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina finally won the World Cup title, ending its wait of 36 years, as it edged out defending champions France with a 4-2 score on penalties after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. Captain Lionel Messi scored two goals and then another in the penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, the final match was witnessed live by several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Khan, Padukone’s co-star from upcoming actioner Pathaan, joined former English footballer Wayne Rooney for a live chat hours before the match to promote the movie.

During their conversation, the 57-year-old superstar told Rooney that his titular character Pathaan is the guy “you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can’t find a solution”.

“For me, if you don’t mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy,” the actor said.

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to be released January 25 next year.