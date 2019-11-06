Bhubaneswar: The Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, are set to meet November 8 at 12.05 pm here at Lok Seva Bhawan to clear the first supplementary budget for the year 2019-20, sources said.

Last year, the government had presented supplementary budget of Rs 12,790 crore for 2018-19 fiscal in the House. This year, the amount will be similar or slightly more than last time, sources said.

The first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2019-20 will be presented in the House, November 13. The 30-day winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence November 13.

The session of the Assembly will continue till December 19. The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year, 2019-20 is expected to be presented November 25.