BHUBANESWAR: L V Prasad Eye Institute has announced the countdown for ‘MyCylothon’, the flagship cycling event to be held January 19 here to create mass awareness on Myopia in Children.

“Myopia is becoming more common across the world. According to a study, 5 out of 10 individuals are likely to have the problem by the year 2050. In India, the number of kids having myopia is increasing every day. If not addressed in time, it can hamper the quality of life of these children”, says Dr Suryasnata Rath, Campus Director, LVPEI Bhubaneswar at the curtain raiser event held here Monday.

“Through ‘MyCyclothon’ LVPEI aims to spread awareness about this alarming eye health problem in children and also raise resources to help those in need,” he added.

The curtain raiser event, organised at the campus, was graced by celebrities of Odia film industry like Sidhant Mohapatra and Archita Sahu. Former Indian hockey skipper Padma Shree Dilip Tirkey also has extended his support for the success of MyCyclothon who emphasizes on healthy Vision for a healthy life.

MyCyclothon ‘Better Health, Better Sight’, is an initiative of LVPEI to raise awareness about ‘Myopia’ and raise funds for providing free spectacles to the underprivileged children and touch over 10,000 lives. The cause-related-cycling event, scheduled for 19 January 2020, will be flagged off from the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Dr Suryasnata Rath from LVPEI Bhubaneswar shared the updates and the detail agenda on MyCylothon. While thanking the media and other stakeholders for their immense support he invited all to participate in the event in large number. He further appealed the media to spread the message for public awareness on Myopia.