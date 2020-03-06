Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state Crime Branch, Friday, busted a racket of illegal trade of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and arrested three persons from Bargarh district.

The STF sources claimed that following a tip-off, the sleuths carried out a raid at Bargada Matha Chowk of Bargarh district Friday. The accused were identified as Manglu Malkhar, 42, Berhampura village under Saria Police limits in Rayagada district of Chhattisgarh, Sudarsan Mohanty, 36, of Jagannath Sahi, under Lalbag police station in Cuttack, Prafulla Meher, 56, of Keward village under Barapalli police station in Bargarh district.

Cops have seized FICN of Rs 2, 00,600, one motorcycle and other incriminating articles from the possession of the accused trio. A case (94/20) was registered with Bargarh Sadar police station under various sections of IPC. They were later sent to judicial custody after the rejection of bail pleas.

The Ganjam police busted another fake currency racket at Purursottampur town in Ganjam district a few days back.