New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday once again took a potshot at the Narendra Modi government over the Covid vaccination programme saying the country expected truth from them.

“The country expected truth from them. Those who don’t know what the truth is,” he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag #VaccineJumla.

He attached a news report that claimed ‘the government has revised the list and cut down the production expectations to 135 crore doses from five Covid-19 vaccines in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court June 26’.

Earlier, the government May 13 claimed supplying 216 crore doses of eight different vaccines during the August-December period.

According to the Centre’s affidavit, the projected availability of Covid vaccine doses from August 2021 to December 2021 are as follows: Covishield 50 crore, Covaxin 40 crore, Bio E Sub unit vaccine 30 crore, Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine 5 crore, Sputnik V 10 crore.

Therefore, a total of 135 crore vaccines will be available from all sources by the year end, the Centre had said in the affidavit.