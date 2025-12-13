Saudi Arabia, a predominantly Islamic nation with a population of about 35 million, has only one official liquor store, reflecting its long-standing ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Alcohol is largely prohibited under Saudi law and is traditionally supplied only to foreign diplomats and for limited, special occasions. The country’s sole liquor store is located in the capital, Riyadh.

According to media reports, the store has recently begun selling alcohol to a small group of non-Muslim foreign residents under strict conditions. Access is limited to wealthy expatriates who meet specific eligibility criteria.

Saudi Arabia has gradually eased some of its strict social restrictions in recent years as part of broader reforms. These changes have included lifting the nationwide ban on women driving. In a similar move, the kingdom is now allowing select non-Muslim foreign residents to purchase alcohol.

Reports say buyers must earn at least 50,000 Saudi riyals ($13,300) per month to qualify. By comparison, the average monthly salary in Saudi Arabia is about 10,250 riyals ($2,750). Eligible residents must present proof of income, such as a salary slip or income certificate, to gain entry to the liquor store.

The shop opened last year and initially served only foreign diplomats. It has since expanded access to non-Muslim residents holding premium residency status.

According to the Saudi Visa website, the Premium Residency Program, also known as the Saudi Green Card, is available to foreign skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, talented individuals and investors who have lived in the country for at least 30 months over five years.

Previously, customers were required to book time slots through a mobile app, receive a clearance code from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and adhere to a monthly purchase quota.