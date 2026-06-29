Malkangiri: Odisha Police arrested a couple from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in connection with an alleged robbery case in the eastern state’s Malkangiri district, officials said Monday.

According to Malkangiri SP Vinodh Patil H, a jewellery shop in the district headquarters town was robbed five years ago, following which the accused had left the place and settled in Kanyakumari.

“They were arrested with 200 grams of gold biscuits, two pistols, and a motorcycle,” officer said.

The duo had stolen 700 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh in cash from the shop in 2021, after offering the shopkeepers “intoxicated sweets”, he said.

Further interrogation and investigation is underway, the SP added.