Malkangiri: A woman and her alleged lover were found hanging from a tree in a forest near Tumukimadka village under Gampakonda panchayat in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, a source said Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Padia Padiami (20) and his girlfriend Bitika Madkami (18), both hailing from Tumukimadka village in the district.

After the matter came to the fore Wednesday, Padia Madkami — the father of Bitika – lodged an FIR at Kalimela Police Station.

Afterwards, the police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The cops have sought assistance from a scientific team in Koraput district to investigate the case.

According to the source, both have been missing for the past three days. Their families searched for them but all efforts went in vain. Wednesday, the families were informed about the alleged suicide.

PNN