Bhubaneswar: Putting on a brave face even at the time of the untimely demise of their son, a couple has donated their son’s six organs, saving many lives in the process.

The incident was reported from Bhanjanagar town in Ganjam district. The couple lives at Chhedabhumi road. Following the death of their son Suraj Behera due to some reason, the couple donated their son’s two kidneys, liver, heart and two eyes.

While appreciation is pouring in from different quarters for the couple for setting an example for others, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also appreciated the couple for what they did despite their acute poverty.

CM Patnaik has also announced Rs 5 lakh from Chief Minister Relief Fund for the deceased’s family. Since the family does not have any agricultural land or any landed property, the CM has also announced a homestead land and a Biju Pucca house for the family.

This apart, the government has taken a decision that an award will be instituted after ‘Suraj’ which will be conferred annually upon organisations working in the field of organ donation and on individuals who donate their organs.

