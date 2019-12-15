Brisbane: Christmas is around the corner and people across the globe are busy decorating their homes for the biggest festival of the year.

From sparkling lights to baby Jesus dolls to Rudolf the Reindeer figurines, those celebrating put a lot of ornaments on their trees to make it look festive and beautiful. But to one Australian resident’s horror, instead of Rudolf they found a python entwined in her Christmas tree.

A resident of Brisbane, Leanne Chapman found the python wrapped around her Christmas tree which was left unattended as she and her partner had been out on vacation. 10-feet long, the python’s presence was only realised after the duo noticed some unusual commotion in their balcony.

A picture of the python around the tree has since gone viral on social media.

OMG. Leanne Chapman emigrated to inner-city Brisbane from the UK and is about to have her first Christmas here. She’s got a (live) python in her tree, lucky her … Really, this is not normal. Pics via @abcbrisbane and Leanne 🐍 pic.twitter.com/loEaPVbPPA — Jen King (@JustJenKing) December 13, 2019

Leanne and her partner had gone for a backpacking trip across England. On returning to Brisbane, the couple found something unusual in their balcony. According to Leanne, birds were making ‘crazy sounds’ outside their home.

“My partner’s gone out there was actually videoing them because they were going mad. As he’s turned around and stepped back, he didn’t realise he was leaning on the Christmas tree with the snake wrapped around it,” she said.

While most people on earth would be shocked to their cores at the sight of a 10-feet long python in their living room, Leanne and her partner were not as scared.

“It wasn’t bothered by us. It just stayed there for a good few hours as we watched it through the window,” Leanne said.

