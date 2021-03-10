Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): A young man and a girl were found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Barsoli village under Kotwali police station in Kasganj district. The bodies of the two were seen by passers-by on Tuesday, who then informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as Shailendra Singh, 20, and Ranjana Singh, 18, both residents of the same village. According to sources, the two were in a relationship.

Shailendra was already married whereas Ranjana’s marriage was fixed for April 26.

Sources said that Shailendra was not happy with his marriage and his wife had returned to her parents’ home a few months after the marriage.

Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Sonkar, said, “The respective family members had informed that the couple was missing since Monday evening. They were found hanging from a tree by villagers. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. It seems that they committed suicide. The matter is being investigated.”

No suicide note has been found.