Balasore: A couple was arrested in Odisha’s Balasore district on the charge of killing a 30-year-old man whose headless body was found last week at a crematorium, a police officer said.

The victim has been identified as Sridhar Dalabehera.

“Sridhar’s body was found at Khannagar crematorium near Balasore town on November 12. His head was traced in a drain at Chatabar, around 90 km away,” the officer said.

The husband-wife duo and the victim, residents of Nayagarh district, were engaged in a construction project, he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest Sridhar was killed over some dispute.

PTI