Angul: In a tragic incident, a couple was killed Saturday after a scooter they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 55 near office of the Angul Superintendent of Police.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. But sources said they were residents of Golabandh village in the district.

Eyewitnesses stated that the accident happened at around 9:00am when the couple was travelling to Banarpala locality when the truck hit them killing both on the spot.

Later police arrived and sent bodies for post-mortem. A case has been filed regarding the accident.

