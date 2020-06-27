Malkangiri: A couple was allegedly murdered over suspected sorcery at Pednalguda village in Malkangiri district, Saturday. Police have detained two persons in this regard.

The deceased were identified as Soma Madhi (50) and his wife Sukri Madhi (45). Police have detained two persons for the crime. Reports said that the duo was found murdered Friday.

Some locals allegedly killed the couple on suspicion over committing sorcery, sources said.

Upon receiving information about the double murder Malkangiri IIC Tam Prasad Nag and other police officials rushed in and seized the bodies.

Police started an investigation to the double murder and detained two persons of Pednalguda for interrogation.

It may be mentioned here that such cases, every now and then, have been reported in tribal-dominated pockets of the district.

About a couple of days ago, a woman and her daughter were suspected of hexing at Binayakpur under Motu police limits. The two were attacked at night. While the woman died on the spot, her daughter was critically wounded and admitted to the Koraput district headquarters hospital.

June 15, a man beheaded his aunt on the suspicion of practicing witchcraft. The incident took place at Karakachia village under Khunta police limits Mayurbhanj district. The horrifying crime once more highlighted the deep-rooted superstitions embedded in the minds of people living in rural areas. The accused was identified as 28-year-old Budhiram Singh and the deceased as 60-year-old Demphar Singh. Sources said, Budhiram’s four-year-old daughter had fallen sick a week ago and died. Budhiram blamed his aunt for her death. He thought his daughter had fell victim to Demphar’s sorcery.

Such gruesome cases still go unabated due to poor awareness and superstitious beliefs even if the state government has made stringent legal provisions under the Odisha Prevention of Witch Hunting Act, 2013.