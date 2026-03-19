Bhubaneswar: In a significant judgment in a sensitive case involving the rape of a woman tourist in Rayagada district, an Additional District Judge Wednesday awarded rigorous punishment to the accused, underscoring the swift investigation and prosecution carried out by the police.

According to an official press note from the State Police Headquarters, the court convicted the accused under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sentencing him to 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

The court also directed that the survivor be provided with financial compensation of Rs 4 lakh. The case was resolved within 120 days, which police described as a notable example of a fast-track investigation and timely delivery of justice. As per case records, the incident occurred November 18, 2025, when the victim and her husband were waiting in Rayagada while returning to Koraput.

The accused allegedly approached them on the pretext of arranging accommodation and took them to Rayat Colony. Later, finding the woman alone, he sexually assaulted her.

Following the complaint lodged by the survivor, police acted promptly and arrested the accused. DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania congratulated the Rayagada SP, the investigating officer and the prosecution team for their coordinated efforts in ensuring swift justice.

He noted that since the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, speedy investigation, robust evidence collection and timely filing of chargesheets have significantly improved conviction rates in such cases.

Officials said the judgment reflects the police department’s commitment to ensuring women’s safety and delivering justice without delay.