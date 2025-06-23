Chhatrapur: Police in Ganjam district Sunday pasted notices on the walls of the houses of 28 accused, who are on the run and have failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.

They also failed to report to the court even after multiple warrants were issued.

Following the court’s directive, they have now been declared absconders, and public notices were posted outside their residences.

Under the supervision of Ganjam Superintendent of Police Subhendu Kumar Patra, notices were put up at the homes of 28 accused across several police jurisdictions, including Chhatrapur, Bhanjanagar, Purushottampur and Aska subdivisions.

Of the 28 accused, four are from Bhanjanagar, two each from Jagannathprasad, Bela guntha and Tarasingh police stations.

Similarly , five from Gangpur, three each from Buguda and Polasara police stations, while four from Chhatrapur, and one each from Purushottampur, Rambha and Khallikote police stations.

Their properties will be attached if they do not appear before the court on time, Patra said. The SP said that similar legal measures will continue in the coming days.

PNN