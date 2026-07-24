Bhubaneswar/Kendrapada: Odisha Vigilance Department Friday arrested a revenue inspector (RI) while allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,500 from an applicant, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Darshini Lenka, RI of Kaupada circle in Kendrapada district, vigilance officials said.

Lenka allegedly demanded the bribe for furnishing a favourable report in a land mutation case and facilitating issuance of a Record of Rights (RoR).

According to officials, the applicant had purchased a piece of land from two joint owners a few years ago and had applied for mutation of the land to obtain the RoR (land patta) in his name.

The applicant had since been requesting the accused RI to dispose of the mutation case.

However, the RI allegedly demanded Rs 6,000 as bribe to submit a favourable report and facilitate issuance of the RoR, vigilance officials said.

When the applicant expressed his inability to pay the demanded bribe, the RI reduced the amount to Rs 5,500. Unable to meet the demand, the applicant reported the matter to vigilance authorities and accordingly, the anti-corruption department officers arrested the inspector, they said.

A case has been registered at the Cuttack vigilance police station against the RI.

PTI