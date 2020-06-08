Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,994.

Out of the 138 new cases, 125 were reported from quarantine centres while 13 were local contacts.

Ganjam district reported the highest number of cases with 33, Jajpur with 6 cases, Khurda 13, Mayurbhanj 6, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Dhenkanal each reporting 3, Cuttack with 15 cases, Kalahandi 2, Keonjhar and Kandhamal each reporting 10 cases, Bhadrak 11, Sambalpur, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Bolangir with one a piece, and Sundargarh with 12 cases.

The total number of active cases in the state now state now stands at 1,089 while the total recoveries stands at 1,894.

PNN