Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1,434 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the total tally in the state to 34,913 while the death toll rose to 197 with 10 more fatalities.

The deaths were reported from Ganjam, Khurda, Jajpur, Sundargarh and Kalahandi.

Ganjam district, Odisha’s coronavirus hotspot, has so far accounted for 103 fatalities, followed by Khurda 27.

Out of the 1,434 cases, 889 were from quarantine centre while 545 are from local contact case.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 9 new cases, Balasore, 12, Bargarh 5, Bhadrak: 25, Boudh, 5, Cuttack: 123, Deogarh 2, Dhenkanal 13, Gajapati 91, Ganjam 320, Jagatsinghpur 13, Jajpur 57, Jharsuguda 6, Kalahandi 18, Kandhamal 44, Kendrapada 22, Keonjhar 2, Khurda 218, Koraput 12, Malkangiri 24, Mayurbhanj 1, Nabarangpur 2, Nayagarh 8, Nuapada 7, Puri 65, Rayagada 197, Sambalpur 51, Sonepur 6, Sundargarh 76.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 13,404.

