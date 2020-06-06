Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 173 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, taking the total tally in the state to 2,781.

Out of the 173 cases, 150 were reported from quarantine centres while 23 are local contacts.

Ganjam district reported the highest number of cases with 64, Jajpur 19, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj each reporting 13 cases, Bolangir and Balasore with 11 cases each, Gajapati with 10, Khorda reporting 9, Nuapada with 8 cases, Nayagarh 7, Bhadrak 4, Kalahandi 2 and Puri and Jharsuguda each reporting one case.

Meanwhile, 123 recoveries took the total recovered in the state to 1,604. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,167.

PNN