Bhubaneswar: Odisha Thursday reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 4,512.

Out of the 174 new cases, 156 were reported from quarantine centres while 28 are local contacts,

Keonjhar district reported 5 new cases, Jajpur 9, Nabarangpur 7, Khurda 10, Koraput 6, Malkangiri 1, Balasore 34, Kalahandi 6, Nuapada 1, Kandhamal 3, Bhadrak 3, Ganjam 56, Boudh 2, Puri 16, Sundargarh 3, Kendrapada 7, Bargarh 4 and Bolangir 1.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,451.

