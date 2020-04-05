Gandhinagar: In just a week’s time, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in Gujarat has more than doubled from 61 to 128. Sunday saw the maximum number of positive cases in a day with 20, including a 14-month-old baby from Jamnagar.

A 14-month-old boy in Jamnagar was found to be positive. The authorities are bewildered about the baby getting infected as none of his family members including his parents has been found positive. The Jamnagar health authorities are investigating further.

Besides that five other males have been found positive on Sunday from Surat (50), Morbi (52), Bhuj (62), Bhavnagar (90) and (48).

The Sunday evening addition has taken the total number of positive cases in the state to 128. The maximum number of positive cases is in Ahmedabad 53, Surat 16, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar with 13 each, Rajkot and Vadodara with 10 each, Porbandar 3, Kutch and Gir-Somnath 2 each and Mehsana, Panchmahal, Patan, Chhota Udepur, Jamnagar and Morbi one each.

Out of the 128 positive cases, 94 are stable and 21 have been discharged while two cases are critical and are on ventilator.

“With the rising number of positive cases in the state, the government has now decided to strictly follow the Cluster Containment Strategy and if need be ruthlessly. The Gujarat Chief Secretary had a video conference with all the district collectors where they have been instructed that if a patient even if opts for Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA) they have been given powers to strictly act under the Epidemic Act, 1897 and Gujarat COVID-19 regulations, 2020 and also under the lockdown provisions,” Gujarat Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi told the media Sunday.

Regarding all those persons from the Tablighi Jamaat, who have returned from Nizamuddin, Ravi said, “We have tested all of those who have come from Delhi and all those were found positive have been admitted and the rest are under quarantine. We will once again test them for the virus a week later.”

“The Gujarat government will also be speeding up the sample testing for the virus. Yesterday Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani decided to go for the Rapid Antibody Test (RAT) test and we are in the process of procurement of such kits. The protocols for using these kits have been issued and we are hoping that within a day or two, the Delhi government will be providing us the RAT kits and will be speeding up the testing process,” added Ravi.

