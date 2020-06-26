Bhubaneswar: Odisha Friday reported 218 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 6,180.

Out of the 218 new cases, 198 were reported from quarantine centres while 20 are local contacts.

Khurda district reported 17 new cases, Nabarangpur 1, Ganjam 49, Angul 1, Cuttack 5, Jagatsinghpur 29, Bhadrak 25, Kandhamal 1, Nuapada 2, Jharsuguda 4, Keonjhar 2, Jajpur 1, Puri 10, Gajapati 27, Boudh 1, Sundargarh 11, Kendrapada 6, Sambalpur 2, Mayurbhanj 9, Koraput 1 and Balasore 7.

Additionally, seven NDRF personnel who had returned from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal also tested positive.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,865.

