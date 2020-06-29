Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the capital city Monday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 314.

While only two of them were home quarantine cases, the remaining 23 are local contacts, informed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in a tweet.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals.

Among those who contracted the virus locally, five cases were from Mancheswar area near Pratidin office. They all are males aged 22 years, 23 years, 26 years, 28 years and 45 years old. They all contracted the virus from an earlier patient.

Four were from Chakeisiani area near Manchanath High School. They include three females aged 21 years, 45 years and 80 years old and a male aged 49 years old. They all contacted the virus from an earlier patient.

Four cases were reported from Baltotasahi Basti near passport office – three males aged 25 years, 45 years and 75 years old and a 40 years old female. They all were linked with an earlier positive case.

Two cases were reported each from Hadabai Basti near Chakeisiani and Samantarapur near Nuagaon petrol pump. The two patients of Hadabai Basti are two females aged 17 years and 42 years old. And the Samantarapur patients are two males aged 30 and 60 years old.

Of the remaining six cases, one case was reported from Siripur, Laxmibazar basti, a female aged 22 years old. She contracted the virus from an earlier patient. Another one is a 22-year-old female. She is an employee of a private hospital and is linked with an earlier positive case.

Among the rest four, one is a 50-year-old female resident of Ashok Nagar near Janpath tower. The second one is a 56-year-old female resident of Niladri Vihar near Buddha Park with a travel history to another district. The third one is a male employee of a government hospital. The fourth one is a 42-year-old female resident of Nayapalli area near M3 Park. She is an employee of a private hospital and worked as a service provider.

At the same time, seven patients have recovered from the disease. Five cured patients are employees of a private hospital. Among them, three are females aged 21, 24 and 27 years old and two are males aged 21 and 29 years old. One case is a 43-year-old male railway staff and remaining one is a 55-year-old male resident of VSS Nagar.

With these new additions, the number of active cases is 135 and total recoveries stand at 174. So far four patients from the city have succumbed to the deadly virus.

