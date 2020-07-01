Bhubaneswar: Odisha Wednesday reported 251 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 7,316.

Out of the 251 new cases, 208 cases were reported from quarantine centres while 43 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown:

Ganjam district led the way with 102 new cases, Cuttack reported 32, Khurda 26, Nayagarh 14, Bargarh and Puri report 12 each, Malkangiri 10, Sundargarh reported seven, Gajapati reported six, Jharsuguda and Mayurbhanj five each,Kendrapada, Bolangir and Deogarh four each, Balasore two and Sonepur and Angul reported one apiece.

Additionally one NDRF personnel who had returned from CYclone Amphan duty in West Bengal also tested positive for the deadly virus.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 2,094.

PNN