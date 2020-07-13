Bhubaneswar: Odisha saw 505 more COVID-19 patients recovering from the disease, taking the cured tally to 9,255, the Health& Family Welfare Department informed in a tweet.

Ganjam district which has emerged as one of the hotspots of the COVID-19 disease saw the highest number of recoveries with 248 testing negative for the disease. All were discharged from the respective COVID-19 facilities they were undergoing treatment in.

Other districts which reported recoveries were Sundargarh (52), Khurda (45), Cuttack (11), Puri (10), Gajapati and Nabarangpur (nine each), Jajpur and Nayagarh (eight each), Jagatsinghpur (seven), Bhadrak and Dhenkanal (six each), Angul (five), Kandhamal, Koraput and Kenedrapara (four each), Bargarh and Keonjhara (three each), Jharsaguda and Rayagada (one each).

Odisha has reported a total of 13,737 positive COVID-19 cases so far. The death toll due to the disease stands at 70.

