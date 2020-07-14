Bhubaneswar: With 543 people in Odisha testing positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, the number of total infected persons increased to 14280.

A total of four Covid-19 patients died in Odisha in past 24 hours belonging from Bhubaneswar, Ganjam, Cuttack and Khurda, increasing the total number of deceased of Covid patients in state to 74.

One more Covid patient died due to comorbidities, the health department said. With this, the total deaths of Covid patients from comorbidities went up to 22.

Out of the 543 new cases, 354 were reported from quarantine centres while 189 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul, Bhadrak and Nayagarh reported one each new cases, Balasore 8, Bargarh 3, Bolangir 5, Boudh 7, Cuttack 39, Dhenkanal 2, Gajapati 29, Ganjam 188, Jagatsinghpur 15, Jajpur 1, Jharsuguda 6, Kendrapada 10, Keonjhar 22, Khordha 87, Malkangiri 11 Mayurbhanj 22, Puri: 7 Rayagada 24, Sambalpur 2, Sundargarh 52.

The total number of tests conducted by the state government stands at 347226 while 4929 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the dedicated COVID hospitals across the state.

Sharing the positive news, I & PR department said that 505 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged Tuesday. With this the total tally of recovery cases reached 9255.

PNN